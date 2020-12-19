CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $5.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.