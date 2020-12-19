CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $7.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

