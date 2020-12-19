CIBC Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $9.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

