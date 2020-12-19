Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $65.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

