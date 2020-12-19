Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $195.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.45. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $166.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

