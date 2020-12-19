Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $3.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,475,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

