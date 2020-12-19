Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $26.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCU. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sculptor Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

