Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $63.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLG. BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.07.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,522,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $16,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.