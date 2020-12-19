Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

CZWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.