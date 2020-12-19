Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $152.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $154,886,000 after buying an additional 295,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $147,174,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

