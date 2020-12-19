Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CLAR stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

