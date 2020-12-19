Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 271.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after buying an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

