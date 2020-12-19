CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $20,815.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002511 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025367 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,560,578 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.