Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20.

On Friday, October 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $2,250,983.45.

NET opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,095,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

