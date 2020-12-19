CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

