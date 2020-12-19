Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.