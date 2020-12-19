Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.99. Coffee shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 32,865 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395,000.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

