Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.74

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 871280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

UMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $544.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

