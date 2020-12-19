Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

