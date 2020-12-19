Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $66.84.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

