Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.90

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.90 and traded as high as $109.15. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 393,887 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.90.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Company Profile (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

