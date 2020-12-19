Comparing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.65 -$10.42 million $1.98 7.16

Income Opportunity Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21% Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

