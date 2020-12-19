Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,400.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

