Compass Point Increases Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $50.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

