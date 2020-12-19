Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.31.

CRK stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 172,203 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

