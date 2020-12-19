Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 351.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.02 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

