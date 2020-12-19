Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

