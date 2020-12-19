Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

