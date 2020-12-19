Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 36,923 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.50 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

