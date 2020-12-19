CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CPLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

CPLG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,911. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

