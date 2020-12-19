CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 322,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 336,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

