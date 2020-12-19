Cortex Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Cortex has a market cap of $21.56 million and $3.64 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00381578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.11 or 0.02402814 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

