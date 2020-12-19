Counos Coin (CCA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,475.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $20.05 million and $12,475.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

