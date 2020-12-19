Cousins Properties Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

