Critical Analysis: Canopy Growth (CGC) versus Its Competitors

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Canopy Growth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million -$993.37 million 19.67 Canopy Growth Competitors $219.63 million -$128.96 million -2.20

Canopy Growth has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Canopy Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth Competitors 157 386 428 14 2.30

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Canopy Growth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Canopy Growth Competitors -242.83% -298.12% -45.32%

Summary

Canopy Growth competitors beat Canopy Growth on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

