Critical Comparison: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Curis and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Curis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curis and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.00 million 45.47 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -8.99 BioCardia $630,000.00 70.23 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis.

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats BioCardia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

