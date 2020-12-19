Critical Comparison: Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) versus Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oragenics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oragenics and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oragenics and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.37) -1.14 Northwest Biotherapeutics $2.41 million 464.12 -$20.30 million N/A N/A

Oragenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -308.40% -143.24% Northwest Biotherapeutics -2,658.66% -7.26% -47.19%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics beats Oragenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring compound for use in weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against dental caries, or tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc. and its subsidiary, Intrexon Actobiotics NV to develop AG013; and a license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04. It also has a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices, Inc. for coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.