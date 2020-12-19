Critical Contrast: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) & The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab 29.80% 14.02% 0.89%

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and The Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Charles Schwab 0 6 7 0 2.54

The Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $46.54, indicating a potential downside of 10.47%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 9.10 $3.70 billion $2.72 19.11

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

