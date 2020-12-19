Critical Review: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Velodyne Lidar and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $50.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.83 billion 1.89 $127.20 million $2.86 18.72

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16% Altra Industrial Motion -1.13% 9.76% 4.30%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty. The Power Transmission Technologies segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The Automation & Specialty segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

