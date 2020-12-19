Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.91. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

