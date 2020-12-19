Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $95.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

