Crown One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,386.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $4,386.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,962.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.01339396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00271010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005255 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,178,745 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

