Crust (CRU) Price Tops $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Crust has a market cap of $3.96 million and $893,807.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00017660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 969,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

