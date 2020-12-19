Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $7,486.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00386764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.72 or 0.02390085 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.