Cube Price Tops $0.0004 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cube has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025716 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.