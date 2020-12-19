Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 43,896 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

