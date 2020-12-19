Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,986. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

