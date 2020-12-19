Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.