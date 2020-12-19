Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.