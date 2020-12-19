Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,271 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $58.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 in the last ninety days.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.